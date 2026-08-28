PRU POP Run takes running to the next level

Thirty years calls for 30 kilometers. Pru Life UK is marking three decades in the Philippines with PRU POP (Promise of Protection) Run, highlighted by a special 30K race that challenges runners to go beyond the usual fun-run distances.

Set Sunday (Aug. 30) at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati, the event will feature five race categories – 3K, 5K, 10K, 21K and the centerpiece 30K. The lineup is designed to accommodate a wide range of participants, from beginners taking their first steps into running to seasoned athletes looking for a demanding new milestone.

The 30K is particularly significant because distances of this length are relatively uncommon in local running events. Rather than simply adding another category, Pru Life UK created the race as a physical representation of its 30-year journey in the country – 30 kilometers for 30 years of serving Filipino policyholders and communities.

But the company sees the run as more than an anniversary gimmick. It celebrates its long-standing commitment to helping Filipinos build healthier and more secure futures.

Pru Life UK Vice President and Head of Brand and Integrated Marketing Communications Kathryn Cajucom said the event reflects the idea that preparing for a stronger future involves more than financial security – it also requires healthier habits, discipline and the willingness to make responsible choices every day.

That message gives the 30K a deeper meaning: endurance is not only measured by how far a runner can go, but by the habits built along the way. Through PRU POP Run, Pru Life UK hopes to turn its 30th anniversary into a reminder that securing one’s future is itself a long-distance journey – one that requires preparation, resilience and consistency.

Each race category caters to different fitness levels. Beginners can kick-start their running journey through the 3K and 5K distances, while more experienced runners can challenge themselves in the 10K and 21K events. Those seeking their next big milestone can take on the exclusive 30K race, a distance rarely featured in local running events.

Registration is still open at www.prupoprun.com.

As it marks three decades of serving Filipinos, Pru Life UK continues its commitment to being the most trusted partner of every life and protector of every future. Through PRU POP Run, the company reinforces its mission of helping Filipinos build healthy habits, stronger financial futures and lasting well-being – one step at a time.

The race categories are structured to welcome every fitness level. Beginners can ease into the lifestyle with the 3K or 5K distance, while seasoned weekend runners can test their stamina in the 10K category. Regular runners and marathon trainees can take on the 21K route or the highly anticipated 30K challenge, a special distance in local running events.

Beyond the physical challenge, PRU POP Run serves as a timely call for a more active living. In a digital age, it invites young Filipinos and families to step away from screens, step onto the pavement, and experience the real-world joy of movement, community, and personal achievement.