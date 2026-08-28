Confident Cool Smashers eye to reclaim PVL Invit’l throne

If patterns are anything to go by, Creamline could be headed back to the PVL Invitational throne.

But patterns can only tell part of the story.

Every conference brings a different race, a different rhythm and, more importantly, a different set of challenges. And with six teams cramming six matches into just eight days, this year’s Invitational shapes up as less a procession for the favorite and more a test of depth, composure and staying power.

That is why Creamline enters Monday’s opening of the six-team competition as the team to beat – but hardly as a sure bet.

The Cool Smashers have every reason to feel confident. They are coming off an impressive two-game run in the PVL On Tour Showdown, have retained an almost intact roster and, perhaps most significantly, have added the experience and imposing presence of Sachi Minowa (Jaja Santiago).

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker made her much-awaited return to the local volleyball scene last weekend, scoring six points in Creamline’s three-set romp over Galeries Tower in Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

“We’re ready, especially now that Jaja is with us. If we can play well, I think it will make things easier for us. Of course, everyone will be watching us, so as a team, we have to be ready. With Japan and Creamline, people will definitely be keeping an eye on us. But we’re going to work hard and prepare for this,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino.

It was Minowa’s first game on local soil since she helped Chery Tiggo capture its first and only PVL championship in the 2021 Open Conference inside the Ilocos Norte bubble.

And if her first outing is any indication, Minowa looks more than ready to make the most of her limited stint with the Cool Smashers.

She will leave for the US after the Invitational to join the San Francisco Signal in League One Volleyball, making this short window an even bigger opportunity for Creamline to maximize her presence at the net.

But Minowa is only one of the problems the Cool Smashers can pose.

Meneses has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal, with proven stars capable of taking over a match and a deep bench ready to answer whenever called upon. In a tournament where games come in rapid succession, that depth could prove just as valuable as star power.

Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Michelle Gumabao, Pangs Panaga and Bea de Leon are all capable of carrying the offensive and defensive load, while newcomer Ishie Lalongisip adds another weapon to an already formidable lineup.

And then there is Alyssa Valdez, the team’s heart and soul, who continues to show flashes of the vintage form that made her one of the league’s biggest stars.

“I think we handle it by training harder and smarter, especially now. We also really need to keep communicating because we have new teammates fitting into an established system. Constant communication is key,” said Valdez.

More than the names, however, Creamline’s biggest advantage may be its experience.

The Cool Smashers have been through championship battles, setbacks, injuries, pressure situations and seemingly endless tests of their character. They know how to respond when matches turn tight and how to find solutions when a game refuses to follow the script.

Still, this Invitational could be the most level playing field yet.

Defending champion PLDT comes in with virtually the same confidence and a near-intact roster, determined to show that last year’s title was no one-off achievement. The High Speed Hitters have already proven they can handle the pressure of a short tournament and will be intent on doing it again.

Nxled and Farm Fresh, meanwhile, are not entering simply to fill out the field.

Both boast marquee players and rosters with enough firepower to disrupt the established order. With every team playing six matches in eight days, one hot streak – or one unexpected stumble – could dramatically alter the race.

The two guest teams, EST Cola of Thailand and Ho Chi Minh of Vietnam, add another layer of uncertainty.

They come to the Invitational not as tourists but as teams eager to test themselves against the best the local league has to offer. Their international experience and contrasting styles could provide a different kind of challenge for the local clubs, while their presence also makes it harder to predict how the tournament will unfold.

That is what makes this Invitational particularly intriguing.