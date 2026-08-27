IRONMAN 70.3 Laoag to open new chapter for PH triathlon

Laoag City is set to open a new chapter in Philippine triathlon history as it welcomes IRONMAN 70.3 in 2027, bringing one of the world’s most recognized endurance events to Ilocos Norte for the first time and launching what promises to be a landmark season for the country’s growing triathlon community.

The inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Laoag will mark the first time the Ilocos Norte capital hosts a triathlon of this scale, offering athletes a fast, accessible course while introducing them and their families to a destination rich in history, culture, cuisine and northern hospitality.

Set against the distinctive character of Laoag, the race will combine a 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21.1-km run with a destination experience unlike any other on the Philippine IRONMAN calendar. From the waters of Sadiri Beach to the wide northern roads and historic streets at the heart of the city, athletes can expect a course shaped by both speed and scenery.

Registration is now open. For details, visit www.ironman.com/races/im703-laoag.

Laoag’s appeal as a race venue extends beyond its roads and coastline. Known as the Sunshine City, the Ilocos Norte capital offers a warm, almost always-summer character that lends itself naturally to a race weekend, while its relatively compact urban setting provides athletes and spectators an accessible base from which to experience the best of the city and the wider province.

As a gateway to northern Luzon, Laoag also brings together heritage and contemporary city life. Historic streets, local markets and long-standing Ilocano traditions coexist with a growing café culture and modern energy, giving athletes and their families plenty of reasons to stay longer and explore beyond race day.

That combination of racing and destination appeal is expected to give IRONMAN 70.3 Laoag a distinctive identity within the Philippine circuit. Athletes travelling from across the country and overseas will have the opportunity not only to compete in Laoag’s first IRONMAN 70.3, but also to discover a city where history, food, culture and community are integral to the experience.

Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Alcid said the event provides the city with an opportunity to introduce its character and hospitality to a much wider international audience.

“We are proud to welcome IRONMAN 70.3 and the athletes, families and supporters who will come to experience Laoag City. This event gives us an opportunity to share what makes our city special – our history, our culture, our food, our people and the genuine warmth with which we welcome our visitors.”

He added the city hopes athletes will take home memories that extend well beyond their performance on the course.

For organizing Sunrise Events, Inc., the race represents an opportunity to expand the Philippine IRONMAN experience into a destination with its own distinct character.

“We are especially excited for athletes to discover Laoag for the first time through IRONMAN 70.3. From the ocean swim and fast northern roads to the city finish and everything athletes can experience away from the course, this race is about creating new stories in a new destination,” said SEI president and managing director Princess Galura.

The addition of Laoag further strengthens the Philippines’ position as a major destination for endurance racing in the region. With IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events having been held in the country since 2009, the arrival of a new host city reflects both the continued growth of the local triathlon community and the enduring appeal of the Philippines to international athletes.

Michelle Pepper, managing director of Asia-Pacific for the IRONMAN Group, said the organization was excited to bring the race to a new part of the country.

“We’re proud to have had IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon races in the Philippines since 2009. It has been great to see the local triathlon community grow over the years, and for so many athletes from around the world to have experienced racing in the country during that time.”

With its oceanfront start, fast northern roads, historic urban setting and easy access to the cultural and culinary attractions of Ilocos Norte, IRONMAN 70.3 Laoag is poised to offer more than a new race on the calendar – it is an invitation to experience the north from the saddle, on foot and beyond the finish line, as Laoag begins its own IRONMAN story in 2027.