Caloocan keeps in step with Abra; SportsPlus MPBL All-Star Saturday

Caloocan needed just one scoring spurt to subdue Pasig City, 96-87, on Thursday, Aug. 27, and keep in step with Abra Solid North in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

With Kymani Ladi bundling 10 points, the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo dropped an 18-point bomb bridging the second and third quarters and pulled away, 53-33, to stay in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

The Batang Kankaloo caught up with the San Juan Knights at 18-3 and trailed the Abra Weavers, who bested the Quezon City Black Bulls, 79-71, in the first game, in the jostling for top four placings in the quarterfinal playoffs of the North division.

The 6-foot-8 Ladi finished with 28 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks and was named the SportsPlus best player over Jeff Manday, with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists.

Rommel Calahat, Dom Escobar and Jammer Jamito supported with 8 points each for Caloocan.

Pasig skidded to 10-11 despite Jerald Bautista’s 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Jerome Garcia’s 17 points and 5 rebounds, Jacob Galicia’s 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Keith Pido’s 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Meycauayan trounces Bulacan

The Meycauayan Marilao Gems thwarted the Bulacan Kuyas, 91-80, in the second game to improve to 13-10 and move closer to Ilagan Isabela (13-9) in the North division.

Jayson Apolonio sparkled for the Gems with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, followed by MJ Dela Virgen, with 16 points and 3 assists, and Agem Miranda, with 15 points, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Homegrown-laden Bulacan tumbled to 5-10 despite Benedict Benedictos 16 points, Vince Artrei Sarmiento’s 13, Jeremy Cruz’s 12 and Jonathan Medina’s 10.

Abra nails 19th straight win

With all 12 Weavers fielded scoring, Abra tallied its 19th straight win and climbed to 21-1, signifying its readiness to defend its North division and MPBL national titles.

Dave Ildefonso posted 18 points and Raven Gonzales 12 to lead Abra to the wire-to-wire victory. Encho Serrano scored 9 points, and Ryan Batino and John Uduba 7 each.

Quezon City skidded to 9-12 as only MJ Joson found his mark with 13 points.

MPBL All-Star Festivities at Ynares Center Montalban

The 2026 SportsPlus MPBL All-Star festivities will be held on Saturday, featuring the battle between the North division standouts and the South division selection at 8:30 p.m., at the Ynares Center Montalban, Rizal.

Gonzales, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, and Ildefonso, the reigning MVP, will start for the North alongside Kymani Ladi of Caloocan, Warlo Batac of Pasig, and Orlan Wamar of San Juan.

The South starters are Ced Manzano of Quezon Province, Mark Meneses of Cebu, Jhan Nermal of Batangas City, Nic Cabanero of Binan, and Hesed Gabo of Gensan.

Also on tap are the 2 p.m. exhibition game between the executives of both the North and South divisions; the 3-point shootout at 3:45 p.m., the slam dunk contest at 5:25 p.m., and the 7 p.m. 1 versus 1 competition at 7 p.m.