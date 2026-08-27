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Hidden cam exposes voyeur in Manila bathroom case

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The suspect is captured installing a hidden camera behind the toilet bowl inside a workplace bathroom in Malate, Manila, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Photo Courtesy of Manila Police District)

A 32‑year‑old man was arrested in Malate, Manila, after being exposed through the very spy camera he installed inside a workplace bathroom, police said.

The Manila Police District (MPD) identified the suspect only as “Arvin,” a resident of Muntinlupa City.

Authorities said the case unraveled when a 39‑year‑old woman discovered a pen‑like device hidden behind the toilet bowl while showering around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Upon retrieving it, she found a memory card and later confirmed online that it was a mini spy camera.

She showed the device to co‑workers, who checked the card and uncovered videos of her showering — along with footage showing Arvin himself setting up the camera. The evidence directly linked him to the act.

The victim reported the incident to Barangay 724, which coordinated with police.

Officers arrested Arvin at around 5:45 a.m. the following day and brought him to the Malate Police Station.

He now faces charges under Republic Act 9995, the Anti‑Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009. (Shane Quiachon)

 

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