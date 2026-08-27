Bocboc back as UP women’s volleyball coach at UAAP

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Veteran coach Benson Bocboc is making his return as the University of the Philippines women’s volleyball team coach for the upcoming UAAP Season 89.

Bocboc, who was at the helm for the Fighting Maroons in Season 87, will be reprising his role in lieu of the team’s former mentor in Italian coach Fabio Menta, who handled the team last year.

Bocboc’s reappointment marked the sixth time that the State U changed coach since Okumu’s four-season stint which started in 2018.

UP recorded a 6-8 slate under Bocboc while it had a 5-9 card with Menta at the helm last. On both occasions, however, the team fell short of the Final Four.

“Coach Boc proved himself to be a capable coach when he set us up for success in Season 87,” said UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol. “Tiwala tayong magagawa niya ulit ang ganun now we’re entering a new era.”

“No expectations, no pressure muna ulit tayo. Basta rito naman sa UP, ang panigurado, lalaban,” Bocboc added.

Bocboc will try to rekindle UP’s old magic even after the departure of talents in Nina Ytang, Joan Monares and Irah Jaboneta.

That being said, Bocboc, a former longtime member of De La Salle’s coaching staff, is hoping for a fast recovery of spiker Casiey Dongallo who is currently recovering from her ACL injury.

Dongallo is expected to headline the pack alongside Kianne Olango, Jelai Gajero, Bienne Bansil, Jaz Manguilomotan, and Julia De Leon.