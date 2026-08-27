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Cashier hurt in apartelle grenade attack

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities conduct a post-blast investigation at an apartelle in Barangay 120 following a grenade attack on Thursday, Aug. 27. (Photo from NCRPO)

By Hannah Nicol

Two men hurled a grenade at an apartelle in Barangay 120, Caloocan City, early Thursday, Aug. 27, injuring the establishment’s cashier in the blast.

Police identified the suspects as “Togo” and “Bodoy Liit,” alleged members of the group M5.

The victim, known only as “Alex,” was on duty when the explosive detonated in the parking area around 5:15 a.m., wounding his right hand.

Two employees told investigators they saw the suspects throw the grenade before it exploded.

Responding units from the Caloocan City Police Station, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, Investigation and Detective Management Service (IDMS), and Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO), conducted a post‑blast probe.

Authorities are still determining the motive as police continue to pursue the suspects.

 

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