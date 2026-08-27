BJMP denies bathroom slip, cites Jinggoy’s knee illness

By Chito Chavez

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has denied reports that detained Sen. Jinggoy Estrada slipped in a bathroom at the New Quezon City Jail, clarifying that his knee condition—not a fall—caused his sudden pain.

BJMP spokesperson Supt. Jayrex Bustinera explained that Estrada was walking out of his cell when a snap from his knees was heard, contrary to online claims that he slipped while bathing.

On Aug. 26, Estrada was rushed to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center after experiencing excruciating pain, which he rated at 9.5 out of 10.

His physician, Dr. Jose Fernando Syquia, later confirmed that Estrada suffered a meniscal tear when his knee twisted as he stood up.

Estrada has long been battling osteoarthritis and joint effusion, conditions that cause intermittent pain and swelling in his knee joints and severely affect his mobility.

The Sandiganbayan earlier noted that his persistent knee problems have made walking acutely difficult.

Syquia said the complete tear of Estrada’s meniscus may require surgery, depending on medical evaluation.

The BJMP stressed that the incident was consistent with Estrada’s chronic illness and reiterated its commitment to transparency in clarifying detainee health issues.