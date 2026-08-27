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Poa ready to testify in Duterte impeachment trial

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Atty. Michael Poa (Photo by Atty. Michael Poa)

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Lawyer Michael Poa, defense spokesperson for Vice President Sara Duterte, said he is ready to take the witness stand in her impeachment trial if called by the prosecution.

Poa was named as a potential witness in connection with allegations of the misuse of confidential funds during Duterte’s tenure as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

He explained that his possible testimony had already been anticipated since the pre‑trial stage.

“Yung pag‑testify ko, nung pre‑trial pa lang, alam na namin ’yon. It’s expected. Wala naman akong problema doon,” Poa said in a press briefing on Aug. 26, noting that he had previously discussed the matter during a House committee hearing in October 2024.

Poa stressed that he is prepared to answer questions based on his personal knowledge, particularly regarding his time as DepEd undersecretary, where he also served as Duterte’s spokesperson and chief of staff.

He clarified that while he will respond to issues tied to his role at DepEd, he will respect attorney‑client privilege in matters directly involving his legal relationship with Duterte.

“For me, it’s simply another role in these proceedings. As long as it is within my personal knowledge, I will answer,” he said, adding that his testimony would likely echo points he had already raised before Congress.

 

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