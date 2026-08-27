Sports

PH batters fall to Taiwanese

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Philippine women's baseball team. (WBSC)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippines blanked Great Britain but lost to host Chinese Taipei in the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup in Tainan, Taiwan.

The Filipina batters followed up their 3-0 upset win over world No. 7 Cuba on Wednesday, Aug. 26 with a 6-2 victory of Great Britain before returning to action the following day and absorbing a 0-4 loss to the Taiwanese

The Nationals evened their record to 2-2 to fall to fourth place in the standings, and would need to win their ongoing match against Venezuela to stay in contention.

The top three teams in the competition in Tainan, along with the United States, Australia and Canada, will play in the finals scheduled next year in Rockford, Illinois.

Japan is currently on top of the leaderboard with a 4-0 record, while Chinese Taipei and Venezuela sit at joint second with 2-1 marks.

Cuba and Great Britain are both winless in three games.

Pinoy floors Mexican foe, but still loses
BRAGGING RIGHTS
NCAA: Lyceum embraces new role
Tolentino still hopeful for BPC award after semis exit
Wesley So, Carlsen invited in Masters tourney
Share This Article
Previous Article Bocboc back as UP women’s volleyball coach at UAAP

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bocboc back as UP women’s volleyball coach at UAAP
Sports Volleyball
Cashier hurt in apartelle grenade attack
Headlines News
Poa ready to testify in Duterte impeachment trial
Headlines News
BJMP denies bathroom slip, cites Jinggoy’s knee illness
Headlines News