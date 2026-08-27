PH batters fall to Taiwanese

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippines blanked Great Britain but lost to host Chinese Taipei in the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup in Tainan, Taiwan.

The Filipina batters followed up their 3-0 upset win over world No. 7 Cuba on Wednesday, Aug. 26 with a 6-2 victory of Great Britain before returning to action the following day and absorbing a 0-4 loss to the Taiwanese

The Nationals evened their record to 2-2 to fall to fourth place in the standings, and would need to win their ongoing match against Venezuela to stay in contention.

The top three teams in the competition in Tainan, along with the United States, Australia and Canada, will play in the finals scheduled next year in Rockford, Illinois.

Japan is currently on top of the leaderboard with a 4-0 record, while Chinese Taipei and Venezuela sit at joint second with 2-1 marks.

Cuba and Great Britain are both winless in three games.