DSWD clarifies: Families need not prove poverty to get aid

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday, Aug. 25, reminded families affected by calamities that they are not required to present proof of indigency before receiving humanitarian assistance.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response and Management Group explained that local government units (LGUs), as frontline responders, are tasked with identifying and assessing affected families.

The data gathered by LGUs then guides the type and extent of support to be provided.

“The local government units are the frontline in service delivery. They lead in providing assistance to their constituents affected by various calamities,” Dumlao said, stressing that the DSWD’s role is to augment LGU efforts and extend technical support in disaster response.

The clarification comes as the agency continues to aid communities hit by the enhanced southwest monsoon and recent tropical cyclones Luis, Maymay, and Neneng.

As of Tuesday, DSWD reported ₱1.2 billion worth of humanitarian assistance distributed, including 1.9 million family food packs, non‑food items, and ₱14.4 million in financial aid for severely affected families.