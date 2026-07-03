Queen vs Princess III: Eala, Swiatek try to cut each other’s throats

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is just as cautious as Alex Eala in their anticipated third-round showdown at the Wimbledon Championships after pulling off contrasting second-round victories on Thursday, July 2.

The six-time Grand Slam Pole eased past former world No. 1 and 2019 finalist Karolina Pliskova, 6-1, 6-3, while Eala battled back from one set down to exact sweet revenge over Australian Maya Joint, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0, for her first-ever third-round appearance at a Grand Slam.

While this marks the third time that Swiatek and Eala will be facing each other, the world No. 3 veteran noted not being able to play against Eala on grass presents an entirely different challenge.

“I don’t particularly know her game on grass. Obviously, you can watch a little bit. But I know how she plays because we’ve played already,” said Swiatek during the post-match interview.

Swiatek expects a tough game against Eala.

“She has a tricky game. I can assume on grass that it’s even more tricky because of the surface. For sure she’s using her strengths, the change of rhythm and everything,” she said.

“I will prepare and I’ll be ready. It will be a good challenge for me because she doesn’t give that rhythm. I’ll need to be ready for different kinds of shots,” Swiatek added.

Eala, likewise, knows another stern test awaits even after pulling off a stunning quarterfinal upset over Swiatek on the hard courts of last year’s Miami Open. But Swiatek got her revenge just a few weeks later, pulling off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory in the second round of the Madrid Open on clay.

But she’s ready for the challenge.

“I think it’s going to be tough for me, and I’m going to try to make it tough for her as well,” Eala said.

“It’s a different surface than we’ve played before, so I think there should be some different aspects to the last time. I mean, she’s won a Slam on grass, she’s won a Slam on clay… I’m expecting a great challenge, but I think I’m ready for it. I’m ready to face it head on,” she added.

Eala has been playing impressively on grass this year, winning a handful of matches including a title victory at the Birmingham Classic and a quarterfinal finish at the Berlin Open held last month.

Swiatek, meanwhile, is only playing her second grass-court tournament of the season after an early exit in her opening match at Bad Homburg, although she had enjoyed successes in several higher-level events this year.