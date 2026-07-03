Religion, politics debate ends in stabbing in San Juan City

By Richielyn Canlas

A drinking session in Barangay West Crame, San Juan City turned violent on June 30 when a heated argument over religion and politics led to a stabbing incident.

Police said the suspect, identified only as “Ricky,” was drinking with his co-workers, including the victim, when the discussion escalated into a quarrel.

The victim attempted to walk away to avoid further confrontation, but Ricky allegedly pulled out a folding knife and stabbed him in the abdomen.

Another co-worker quickly restrained the suspect, while others sought help from patrolling police officers and barangay watchmen.

The victim was rushed to San Juan Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Authorities later arrested Ricky at a construction site and recovered the bladed weapon. He is now facing a frustrated homicide charge.

Investigators noted that the stabbing stemmed directly from the heated exchange on religion and politics.