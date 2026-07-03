VP Sara summoned to impeachment trial

By Hannah Torregoza

Vice President Sara Duterte has been formally summoned by the Senate Impeachment Court to appear at the opening of her impeachment trial on Monday, July 6.

In a notice dated July 2, the court directed Duterte to attend the proceedings pursuant to Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trial and in line with the writ of summons issued against her last May 19.

“You are hereby notified that trial will commence on the 6th day of July at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and are further directed to appear on said date, in person or through counsel, before the Impeachment Court at the Session Hall of the Senate of the Philippines, Pasay City,” the notice stated.

The trial will begin at 2 p.m. and initially run weekly from Monday to Wednesday until President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 27.

After the SONA, hearings will shift to Tuesday through Thursday sessions.

On the same day, the Senate Impeachment Court also notified the House of Representatives that it is ready to proceed with the trial.

Preparations included an all-senator caucus attended by majority and minority members to align procedures and ensure all senator-judges are “on the same page.”

The impeachment proceedings mark a critical moment for Duterte, who now faces the formal start of her trial following months of pre-trial discussions and political debate.