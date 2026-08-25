2 killed in carabao-motorcycle crash

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY — Two men riding a motorcycle were killed after their vehicle rammed into a carabao that suddenly crossed the road in Barangay Guimbalaon, Silay City, Negros Occidental, on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Police identified the victims only as “Ed,” the driver, and his companion “Janjan.”

Silay police chief Lt. Col. Edison Garcia said the pair were heading toward the barangay proper when their motorcycle struck the loose carabao.

The impact threw both riders off the motorcycle, causing severe injuries. Ed was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, while Janjan succumbed hours later.

Authorities said the accident occurred after two carabaos fought near the roadside, with one breaking free and running into the path of the motorcycle.

A photo released by police showed the animal with a large bruise on its left calf.

Garcia added that the carabao’s owner and the victims’ families were set to meet following the fatal crash.