Palace: No ill intent in First Lady’s post

By Betheena Unite

Malacañang clarified that First Lady Liza Araneta‑Marcos had no ill intent in her recent social media post about her “birthday sabbatical,” stressing that the message was meant to highlight gratitude and reflection rather than cause offense.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro acknowledged the criticisms over the timing of the post, which came amid heavy rains and traffic disruptions brought by the southwest monsoon.

She emphasized that the First Lady respects public opinion and listens to feedback.

“Everyone has the right to have their own opinion, and these opinions are important. The First Lady listens to all views so she can know what is appropriate,” Castro said.

The Palace explained that the post was intended to convey the importance of valuing each day and year as blessings, regardless of hardships.

“The birthday post was simply meant to express that life itself is something to be thankful for,” Castro added.

Officials assured the public that the First Lady’s programs and assistance efforts continue, including initiatives such as Lab for All and rice distribution to senior citizens in Negros Occidental.

Castro stressed that while the First Lady may not always be visible, she works behind the scenes to support communities and the President.

The Palace reiterated that the First Lady’s post was personal in nature, underscoring reflection and gratitude, and not intended to diminish the struggles faced by Filipinos during the recent flooding.