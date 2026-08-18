Bill bans hospital detention over unpaid fees

By Hannah L. Torregoza

The Senate has approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 1511, a measure that strengthens protections for patients and their families against hospital detention due to unpaid medical bills.

The bill amends Republic Act No. 9439, expanding coverage to include patients in “any other similar facility” and expressly prohibiting detention over unpaid professional fees and medicines.

Lawmakers stressed that the purpose of the measure is to uphold the dignity and freedom of patients, ensuring they are not held against their will because of financial incapacity.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, principal author of the bill, said: “Debts can be paid, but the dignity and freedom of Filipinos should not be used as collateral.”

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian added that the measure champions the welfare of families by completely banning hospital detention.

The amendments also guarantee patients the right to demand immediate issuance of medical certificates, discharge summaries, prescriptions, and other documents upon execution of a promissory note.

It further mandates the release of cadavers without requiring payment, ensuring families can proceed with interment and benefit claims.

Senator Joel Villanueva highlighted the bill’s push for greater transparency in healthcare costs, requiring hospitals to clearly inform patients and families of fees and billing policies.

The measure also provides lawful mechanisms for hospitals to recover obligations, such as mortgages, co-maker guarantees, or endorsements from agencies like the DSWD, DOH, SSS, GSIS, or PCSO.

Violations of the law will carry penalties ranging from fines of ₱100,000 to ₱1 million and imprisonment of six months to six years, with repeat violations possibly leading to revocation of a hospital’s license to operate.

Lawmakers underscored that the amendments strike a balance: protecting patients from unlawful detention while allowing hospitals to recover legitimate debts through proper channels.