Rising stars take spotlight at Mayor’s Cup netfest in Sta. Rosa

The future of Philippine tennis takes center stage at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna as a huge field of young netters gather for the highly anticipated Mayor’s Cup Age-Group Championships.

More than just a two-week showcase of elite junior tennis, the tournament offers a premier platform for the country’s youth to trade screen time for intense, high-stakes competition.

To accommodate the big number of entries from the NCR-Luzon region, organizers have split the tournament. The girls’ division will showcase their talent and grit in the opening week, clearing the court for the boys to take over the following week.

The premier 18-and-under girls’ division promises explosive action, headlined by top seeds Claire Casilier, Vania Parawan, Cristina Reyes and Jana Bermejo. Looking to disrupt the status quo and claim crucial Philta and Universal Tennis ranking points are hungry contenders Agatha Asistio, Jared Carbonero, Ashley Garcia and Sofia Demadara.

Hosted and sponsored by Sta. Rosa Mayor Arlene Arcillas and Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas, the event is a vital leg of the year-long nationwide circuit spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro. The circuit remains a cornerstone of youth sports development in the country, dedicated to providing a competitive venue for children and discovering grassroots talent to groom for future national pools.

Meanwhile, Lilith Rufino looks to carry the momentum of her recent commanding victory into the 16-and-U field. But it won’t be an easy ride as she faces a stacked roster that includes Parawan, Michaela Suarez, Xyril Solis, Bermejo, Claire Alcala, Leanne Barrido and Ella Paglalunan.

In the 14-and-U division, which swung into action on Friday, Ella Marie Paglalunan looms as the player to beat. She braces for a challenging week against a formidable pack featuring Barrido, Suarez, Sarah Bermas, Rufino, Jaynelle Castro, Solis and Anica Palacio.

Castro, meanwhile, doubles down on her campaign by headlining the 12-and-U roster. She is set for a fierce battle against a rising crop of talent, including Mira Plaza, Margaret Abacan, Misty Principe, Lexa Asistio, Brielle Loyola, Julia Bermejo and Blaire Rada.

The Group 2 tournament, supported by Dunlop, ICON Golf and Sports and Palawan Group of Companies, also features fast-paced doubles competitions in the 14-and-U and 18-and-U categories for both boys and girls.

The boys’ tournament, on the other hand, is scheduled to run from June 19 to 22.