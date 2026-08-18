Pregnant stray dog mauled with metal pipe in Bacolod

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY — A homeless pregnant dog named Latlat was violently attacked in Barangay Tangub after a man struck her while she was sleeping under a car.

According to animal welfare group Bach Project PH, a video sent to them showed the suspect hitting the dog with what was initially reported as a wooden stick, later clarified to be a metal bar.

“She wasn’t chasing anyone. She wasn’t bothering anyone. She was simply sleeping peacefully. Pregnant and homeless,” the group said.

The force of the blow left Latlat with severe injuries — a ruptured cornea, fractured cheekbone, and a damaged leg.

Rescuers rushed her to a veterinary clinic for emergency treatment, where she remains confined.

The City Veterinary Office (CVO) condemned the attack, stressing that violence against animals will not be tolerated.

“Regardless of whether the dog is owned or stray, this is never an excuse to hurt, abuse, or deliberately inflict harm,” the office said, urging residents to report animal cruelty cases to authorities.

Latlat’s plight has drawn public sympathy, with calls for donations to support her treatment and prayers for her unborn puppies.

The incident follows other recent cases of animal cruelty in Negros Occidental, including dogs injured by dart arrows in Bacolod and Murcia.