Entertainment

Pokwang wins Best Actress at Cinemalaya for ‘2 Valid IDs’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Pokwang has just added a major acting award to her résumé.

The actress-comedienne won Best Actress at the 22nd Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival for her performance in “2 Valid IDs,” sharing the honor with veteran actress Ruby Ruiz, who won for “Status: Rejected.”

The win gives Pokwang recognition for her dramatic chops after years of being known primarily for comedy and her outspoken personality.

“After 10 years, yung una ko sa Cinemalaya, ito na ako. Nagpapasalamat ako sa Cinemalaya, sa co-actors ko,” Pokwang said in her acceptance speech.

She also thanked moviegoers who supported “2 Valid IDs,” which scored sold-out screenings before taking home the Audience Choice Award for Full-Length Feature.

“Sa lahat ng nanood, alam ko mahirap ang buhay ngayon pero sinupportahan niyo,” she said.

Pokwang then used her moment to send a message to those facing their own struggles.

“Bangon, industriya! Kaya natin ’to! Kaya ng Pilipino. Sa lahat ng may pinagdadaanan, huwag kayo mawalan ng pag-asa. Laban lang.”

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