Marcos orders stronger safeguards in schools after Zambo shooting

By Betheena Unite

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed authorities to intensify student protection measures following the tragic shooting inside a private school in Zamboanga City that left two students dead, including the Grade 9 shooter who reportedly took his own life.

In a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 18, Marcos extended his condolences to the families of the victims and the Ateneo de Zamboanga community.

“We grieve with the families and the entire Ateneo de Zamboanga community over a tragedy that should never have happened,” he said.

The President stressed that schools must be among the safest places in the country, assuring parents and communities that the government will work with schools to strengthen safeguards.

“Our schools are where we entrust our children to learn, to grow and to dream about the lives ahead of them. They must also be among the safest places in our country,” Marcos said.

He ordered law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and determine additional measures to prevent similar tragedies.

“We will work with our schools and communities to strengthen the safeguards that protect our students and ensure that they can pursue their education without fear. Every Filipino family deserves that assurance,” he added.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro emphasized that the President’s directive applies to both public and private schools, underscoring the need for heightened protection and guidance for the youth.