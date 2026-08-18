Over 3,500 evacuated in Manila as ‘habagat’ rains persist

By Diann Calucin

A total of 3,619 individuals from 1,272 families remained in evacuation centers across Manila as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, as heavy rains continued to affect the city.

The latest update from the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) showed evacuees spread across the city’s six districts and Baseco:

District 3 recorded the largest number, with 1,706 individuals from 652 families.

Baseco followed with 790 individuals from 254 families.

District 6 had 835 individuals from 289 families.

Other evacuees were reported in District 2 (65 individuals from 18 families), District 4 (37 individuals from 11 families), and District 5 (136 individuals from 48 families).

MDSW continued its relief operations, distributing food to residents temporarily displaced by flooding.

Food assistance was provided at several evacuation sites, including the Baseco Satellite Office, Melchora Aquino Elementary School, Regidor Elementary School, Barangay 105, and evacuation centers in District 6.

The city government also distributed doxycycline to residents exposed to floodwaters as part of its efforts to prevent leptospirosis.

Authorities said they will continue monitoring affected communities and evacuation centers as rains brought by the southwest monsoon persist.