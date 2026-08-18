PTA kicks off Golden Anniversary celebration with SMART/MVPSF Inter-School Championships

The readiness of the country’s top collegiate jins will be known when the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the 2026 SMART/MVPSF National Inter-School Taekwondo Championships from Aug. 22 to 23 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

One of the highlights of the PTA’s Golden Anniversary celebration, the tournaments features the Kyorugi and Poomsae competitions, with the former to be held this weekend. Poomsae is scheduled on Aug. 30 also at the same venue.

PTA Grandmaster Sung-Chon Hong sees fast and exciting matches especially in the Kyorugi event since the tournament will serve as the final tune up of the collegiate jins ahead of the opening of their respective leagues.

Top caliber athletes from National University, San Beda, University of Santo Tomas, La Salle, and College of St. Benilde, just to name a few, are expected to participate in the country’s largest Inter-school tournament, which has the full backing of the the Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Olympic Committee, SMART, MVP Sports Foundation, and MILO.

The opening ceremony on Aug. 22 will also mark the start of the association’s Golden Anniversary celebration, with a special commemorative program honoring five decades of excellence in Philippine taekwondo.

To culminate the much-awaited event, the PTA will host a Golden Anniversary Gala Dinner also on Saturday at the Grand Ballroom, Coral Wing, Okada Manila.

It will be attended by government officials, sports leaders, international taekwondo dignitaries, and members of the Philippine taekwondo community.

Grandmaster Hong also affirmed the association’s commitment to developing world-class athletes and advancing the sport of taekwondo in the Philippines.