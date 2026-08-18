Cable theft at Navotas flood-control facility endangers communities – MMDA

By Hannah Nicol

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) raised alarm over the theft of a grounding cable from the Navotas Navigational Gate, stressing that tampering with flood-control infrastructure puts entire communities at risk.

Authorities said around 8 to 10 meters of grounding cable—critical for protecting the motors and electrical panels of the gate—were stolen by armed men on Saturday, August 15.

While the facility remains operational, officials warned that without the cable, the equipment could deteriorate faster or suffer damage, potentially crippling flood-control operations during heavy rains.

MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre condemned the incident, saying the theft was not just about the cable’s scrap value but about endangering lives and property.

“Hindi lang ito simpleng pagnanakaw ng kable. Ang pinakikialaman dito ay kagamitang tumutulong sa operasyon ng pumping station—imprastrakturang kailangan natin lalo na kapag malakas ang ulan at may panganib ng pagbaha,” Torre said.

He stressed that the small amount thieves might earn from selling the cable is negligible compared to the potential devastation if the flood-control system fails.

The MMDA is now coordinating with police to track down the suspects and has vowed to tighten security at pumping stations and other flood-control facilities.

Torre also urged residents to avoid confronting suspicious individuals near such sites and instead report them immediately to authorities.

“Kapag flood-control infrastructure ang sinira o ninakawan, kaligtasan ng buong komunidad ang inilalagay sa peligro,” he warned.