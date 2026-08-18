Zambo school shooting leaves 2 dead

By Aaron Recuenco

A tragic shooting unfolded inside the Ateneo de Zamboanga junior high campus on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Authorities confirmed that the Grade 9 shooter opened fire with a high-powered firearm and a .45 caliber pistol, killing a Grade 10 student and injuring two others before turning the gun on himself.

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso said the attack began when the shooter tried to target a teacher but missed, then moved to another classroom where he shot a student.

Two more students were wounded before the assailant took his own life.

The incident was further complicated by the revelation that the shooter had been live-streaming the attack through a body-worn camera.

Clips of the footage quickly circulated online, prompting the Department of Education (DepEd) to urge the public not to share sensitive videos or unverified details, stressing that minors were involved.

In its official statement, DepEd expressed grave concern and pledged support to the Ateneo community, including coordination with mental health partners to provide psychological first aid and psychosocial assistance.

The school itself assured parents that the situation was contained and allowed them to fetch their children immediately after the lockdown.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched a full investigation into how the firearms were smuggled into the campus and who owned them.

“The safety and well-being of the school community remain a priority,” the PNP said, urging calm and reliance on official advisories.