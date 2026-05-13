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Peter Haynes named as Digong’s new lead legal counsel – ICC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

British lawyer Peter Haynes, a seasoned international defense counsel, has been appointed as former president Rodrigo Duterte’s new lead legal counsel before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Haynes replaces Nicholas Kaufman, who formally withdrew from the defense team on May 8.

In his withdrawal request, Kaufman noted that Haynes had already agreed to assume immediate representation.

According to St. Philips Barristers, Haynes is a “renowned defence lawyer who always serves in the best interests of the court.”

Chambers and Partners further describes him as “a silk renowned for his expert representation of heads of state and governments in the most serious international criminal cases, including crimes against humanity and genocide.”

Haynes’ career has been dedicated exclusively to international criminal law and human rights.

He has appeared before the ICC and previously represented clients at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the Special Tribunal for Lebanon.

His expertise in defending high-profile figures in complex cases underscores his reputation as one of the leading practitioners in the field.

The appointment comes just weeks after the ICC confirmed charges against Duterte, paving the way for a full trial over alleged crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign. (Betheena Unite)

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