3 women play key roles in Karate One-Youth League Manila staging 

Gender equity and inclusivity will be recognized and showcased in what looms as an exciting and action-packed Philippine leg of the Karate One-Youth League Manila presented by the Philippine Sports Commission starting today at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

In recognition of their growing influence and role in the dynamic martial art, three women with impressive credentials will play key functions in the four-day championships sanctioned by the World Karate Federation and organized by the Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc.

“The WKF continues to recognize the vital role that women play in promoting and propagating karate worldwide, and their competence and excellence in handling massive tournaments such as the as the Karate One-Youth League Manila,” KPSFI president Richard Lim said.

Lim bared that the three women are Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Ngan, China’s Ma Junting and Austria’s Sabrina Weiss, who will serve as WKF tournament manager, chief referee and Games Management system head, respectively, in the meet supported by the SM Group of Companies and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Meantime, scheduled for the first day of hostilities starting at 9 a.m. are the junior individual boys and girls kata, cadet kumite boys division in the -52, -57 and -63-kilogram weight class and the cadet kumite girls division in the -47kg and -54kg category.

Vietnamese Nguyễn, 41 is something of a legend back home, having won the gold medal in the women’s individual kata in the 2008 world championships in Tokyo, Japan and at the World Games in Kaohsiung, China the succeeding year.

She likewise boasts of having won seven Southeast Asian Games golds, beginning in 2003 as she anchored the hometown team to a sweep of the women’s team and individual mints when Vietnam hosted the regional sportsfest for the first time.

On the other hand, Ma is the first WKF-accredited international referee from China and was also the chief referee of the Karate One Premier League, the karate world body’s top tier competition, held last month in Leshan, China, on top of being member of the WKF Referees Commission.

The Chinese technical official also holds the distinction of being one of the torchbearers in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

A noted entrepreneur, Austrian Weiss is the woman responsible for designing the WKF-approved scoring clicker system used for kumite (sparring) in all of its karate kumite competitions.

Given their track record and professional reputation, Lim expected the global youth karate festival also backed by Milo, Lanson’s Place and Citadines Bay City Manila to run smoothly until Sunday.