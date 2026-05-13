2 nabbed in drug bust at QC church parking area

Police arrested two drug suspects and seized P1.7 million worth of suspected shabu, along with a firearm, during a buy-bust operation at a church parking area in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Quezon City, on Tuesday afternoon, May 12.

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–National Capital Region (PDEA-NCR), apprehended the suspects, identified as alias “John Paul,” 33, and alias “Joshua,” 30, both residents of New Lower Bicutan, Taguig City.

Police said the operation was conducted at around 4:45 p.m. at the parking area of Sto. Domingo Church, following information from a concerned citizen about the suspects’ alleged illegal drug activities.

A police officer acting as poseur-buyer was able to purchase P13,000 worth of suspected shabu from alias “John Paul,” leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Seized from them were approximately 250 grams of suspected shabu worth about P1.7 million, a 9mm Taurus pistol loaded with 12 live bullets, a Toyota Vios vehicle, cellular phones, a sling bag, and the marked buy-bust money.

Record checks showed that alias “John Paul” had prior cases of damage to property in August 2025 and June 2020, both of which were reportedly amicably settled.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act will be filed against the suspects.

QCPD director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said the operation reflects the district’s continued and intensified campaign against illegal drugs and commitment to maintaining peace and order in Quezon City. (Trixee Rosel)