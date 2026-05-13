Man dies battling fire in Quezon City

A 52-year-old man died from smoke inhalation while helping put out a fire that destroyed his brother’s house in Barangay Pasong Putik early Wednesday, May 13.

He was rushed to a hospital by the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) but was declared dead on arrival due to severe smoke inhalation sustained during the blaze.

The fire broke out along Everlasting Street shortly after 1 a.m. and quickly spread through tightly packed residential houses, prompting authorities to raise the alarm level within minutes as the flames intensified.

Fire response records showed the incident was reported at 1:55 a.m., raised to first alarm at 1:57 a.m., escalated to second alarm, and reached third alarm by 2:06 a.m.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the blaze was placed under control at 3:04 a.m. and declared out at 3:13 a.m.

The fire struck a densely populated informal settler area, where cramped structures fueled the rapid spread of flames and forced residents to evacuate as multiple fire stations responded.

At least 15 houses were destroyed, affecting around 25 families.

A 23-year-old man also sustained a wound on his right palm and was treated on-site.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire and are assessing the full extent of the damage. (Trixee Rosel)