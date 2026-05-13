2 gold buyers shot dead in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY – Police have launched a manhunt for two men who shot and killed two alleged gold buyers and wounded another in a daylight gun attack in Barangay Poblacion 8, Midsayap, North Cotabato, on Monday afternoon.

Police Lt. Col. Rey Salgado, chief of the Midsayap police station, identified the fatalities as Bhots Gainal, 54, and Mohammad Tula, 43, both residents of Cotabato City.

The wounded victim was Guiamad Ferdausy, 32, from Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

“Another member of the ambushed group, Gainal’s 17-year-old son, escaped unhurt,” Salgado said in a report Tuesday.

Police said the victims were scheduled to meet a supposed vendor of gold bars, reportedly from Malabang, Lanao del Sur, at 3 p.m.

However, the gunmen, riding together on a motorcycle, ambushed the victims’ pickup truck while it was in transit, causing the vehicle to plunge into an irrigation canal.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. (PNA)