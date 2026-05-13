Man, son stabbed dead in Cebu home

CEBU CITY – A disco quarrel led to a deadly knife attack in Barangay Inayagan, Naga City, Cebu.

Police said the violence stemmed from an argument between the suspect, 28-year-old “Albert,” and his friend “John Carlo” during a drinking session at a fiesta disco.

Albert reportedly asked John Carlo to dance, but the latter refused. The rejection angered Albert, sparking a fistfight that disrupted the event.

After leaving the venue, Albert went to John Carlo’s house, where he confronted the family.

John Carlo was not home at the time.

The heated exchange escalated, and Albert drew a knife, fatally stabbing John Carlo’s father “Conrado,” 59, and brother “Dominic,” 21. Their mother “Edna,” 49, survived the attack.

Albert fled but was later arrested at his brother’s residence in Barangay Linao, Talisay City.

Police recovered the knife used in the assault.

He now faces two counts of murder and one count of frustrated murder. (Calvin Cordova)