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Mark Barocca earns PBA Player of the Week nod

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Mark Barocca (PBA Images)

Mark Barroca was a big reason for Magnolia’s sizzling finish to the PBA 50th Season Commissioner’s Cup eliminations.

Barroca averaged 11.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds for Magnolia on his way to winning the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period May 5-10.

The Magnolia veteran was huge in Magnolia’s 106-94 win over TNT where he had 15 points and 12 assists. Barroca played a big role in facilitating Clint Chapman in the game with the Hotshots import scoring 42 points in the win.

Barroca, however, said the credit goes to the entire team for the huge victories.

“Lahat kami, hindi lang ako. May game plan kami. Marami kaming schemes kasi TNT talented team, bawat player may scheme kami. Kailangan naming mag-focus talaga,” said Barroca,

The former Far Eastern University guard closed the eliminations by contributing eight points and three assists against Meralco.

Barroca beat the likes of Robert Bolick of NLEX, Zavier Lucero of Magnolia, Jericho Cruz of San Miguel, and Christian Manaytay of Rain or Shine in the weekly award given by reporters covering the PBA beat.

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