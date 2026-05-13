UP Maroons to represent country in AUBL this August in China

The new-look University of the Philippines will have a hectic summer schedule as the Maroons are scheduled to compete in two tournaments as part of their massive buildup for the UAAP Season 89.

Also, the Maroons will parade their new but ‘old players’ in former FEU start Veejay Pre and San Beda’s James Payosing.

Pre was a one-time UAAP Rookie of the Year while Payosing won the NCAA Season 99 Finals MVP for the Red Lions two years ago.

The Maroons will first compete in the FilOil Preseason Tournament that begins on Sunday before representing the country in the Asian University Basketball League (AUBL) on August 2-9 at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

There, they will be up against 11 other top collegiate teams in China’s Peking University, Tsinghua University, and Chinese University of Hong Kong; Japan’s Hakuoh University and Waseda University; Korea University and Yonsei University of Korea; Chinese Taipei in National Chengchi University; Mongolia’s National University of Mongolia; and University of Sydney (Australia).

This time, the Maroons will be without Harold Alarcon, Gerry Abadiano, Terrence Fortea, Reyland Torres, and Janjan Felicilda.