Entertainment

Alleged factors linked to reported cancellation of Bea Alonzo, Vincent Co wedding plans

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Reports have circulated regarding the alleged cancellation of actress Bea Alonzo and businessman Vincent Co’s wedding plans.

The speculation emerged amid claims that some relatives and invited guests had reportedly already traveled to Spain for the supposed ceremony.

Unnamed sources alleged that discussions involving a prenuptial agreement and other personal considerations may have contributed to tensions surrounding the couple’s reported wedding plans. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, an unnamed insider claimed that individuals allegedly connected to the couple’s professional circle may have added to the reported tensions, supposedly raising concerns over possible changes in professional commitments should personal priorities shift. No evidence or specific details were provided to support the claims.

Regarding prenuptial agreements, a report further quoted unnamed sources as saying that such arrangements are commonly practiced among business families as a form of financial protection. The statements remain unverified and were attributed solely to anonymous sources.

As of writing, neither Alonzo nor Co has publicly addressed the speculation surrounding their alleged wedding plans.

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