Kneeling carabaos to wow Pulilan fiesta crowds

Thousands of local and foreign tourists are once again expected to flock to Pulilan, Bulacan to witness one of the province’s most spectacular May‑time fiesta attractions—the famous Kneeling Carabaos Festival.

Provincial officials led by Governor Daniel R. Fernando and Vice Governor Alex C. Castro are set to join local leaders and special guests in this colorful celebration, where carabaos parade in vibrant decorations and costumes, some even resembling superhero versions of the beloved farm animal.

Every May 14, water buffaloes are carefully cleaned and prepared for the parade. Trained by their handlers, they kneel in front of the church as they pass one by one, receiving blessings from a priest in homage to their patron saint.

Governor Fernando said this centuries‑old tradition, held in honor of San Isidro Labrador, continues to captivate visitors. Farmers lead hundreds of their work animals to kneel before the parish church as a symbolic gesture of gratitude to San Isidro, revered as the patron saint of farmers.

He added that Bulacan is blessed with colorful, crowd‑drawing festivals, many of which have become part of Philippine cultural heritage.

Aside from the kneeling carabaos, tourists also flock to the fertility rites of Obando, celebrated from May 17 to 19.

Visitors marvel at the devotion of the Bulacan people, who have preserved this spectacular tradition. For Pulilan and other towns in the province, these grand fiestas are a way of honoring their patron saints for blessings of good harvests and family unity.

Each year, throngs of tourists arrive early in the morning to await the “daytime stars of the day”—the kneeling carabaos paraded alongside street dancers, marching bands, and floats from local businesses.

The Provincial History, Arts, Culture, and Tourism Office (PHACTO) continues to coordinate with the local government to ensure the festival is celebrated with grandeur and distinct style, while preserving the “holiness of the event.”

First aid teams, ambulances, police, and other peacekeeping forces will be deployed in strategic areas to guarantee a safe and orderly celebration of the feast day of San Isidro Labrador. (Freddie Velez)