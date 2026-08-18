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Fallen century-old tree blocks EDSA lane in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
A century-old tree fell amid non-stop rains and strong water flow along EDSA Kamuning in Quezon City early Tuesday morning, Aug. 18, 2026, damaging a concrete sidewalk. (Photo by Santi San Juan)

By Trixee Rosel

A century-old acacia tree fell on the southbound lane of EDSA-Kamuning in Quezon City early Tuesday, Aug. 18, blocking one lane amid non-stop rain and damaging a concrete sidewalk.

The incident occurred at around 4 a.m., with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) first responders reporting that one person was trapped but was eventually rescued.

Responding to the incident, the MMDA Metro Parkways and Clearing Group (MPCG) deployed personnel near Police Station 10, bringing chainsaws and other equipment to remove the tree, branches, and debris.

The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (QCDRRMD) Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team also responded after the tree reportedly struck a vehicle.

QCDRRMD personnel conducted assessment and clearing operations to help ensure the safety of motorists and residents in the area.

The tree also affected a utility pole and caused other damage, prompting MMDA personnel to await confirmation from the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) that the power lines had been shut off before proceeding with the removal of the branches and debris.

As of 8:42 a.m., one lane remained occupied while MMDA MPCG personnel and enforcers continued clearing operations at the site.

Motorists were advised to exercise caution when passing through the affected portion of EDSA-Kamuning southbound.

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