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Manila reports 156 leptospirosis cases, offers free doxycycline

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
People wade through flood waters along Taft Ave. in Manila on Aug. 17, following heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Diann Calucin

The Manila city government is intensifying its fight against leptospirosis as cases continue to rise amid persistent flooding.

The Manila City Health Department (MHD) recorded eight new cases on Tuesday, Aug. 18, bringing the total to 156 infections since Jan. 1.

To curb further spread, the city is offering free doxycycline to residents exposed to floodwaters, with no prescription required.

The preventive medicine is available at Manila’s health centers and clinics, part of the city’s expanded measures against waterborne diseases.

The program comes as 3,619 individuals from 1,272 families remain in evacuation centers due to monsoon rains.

City-run hospitals, including Sta. Ana Hospital and Ospital ng Sampaloc, continue to operate emergency rooms and specialized leptospirosis fast lanes despite weather disruptions.

Officials stressed that the free distribution of doxycycline is crucial in protecting vulnerable residents, especially those displaced by floods.

Meanwhile, authorities recorded 18 new dengue cases on Aug. 18, bringing the city’s year-to-date total to 2,276 cases.

The MHD also reported 11 new influenza-like illness cases, bringing the total to 959, while one new confirmed Covid-19 case raised the year-to-date total to 84.

Two new cases of severe acute respiratory infection were also recorded, bringing the total to 287.

No new cases of cholera or typhoid fever were reported Tuesday.

Year-to-date totals stood at three cholera cases and 66 typhoid fever cases.

 

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