Gary V returns to the Music Museum

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Gary Valenciano is going back to one of the venues that has played a major role in his extraordinary four-decade career.

Ticket sales are now open for “Back At The Museum,” a 10-show concert series that will bring Gary V back to Music Museum every Thursday and Saturday in October.

Following its successful original run in 2023, the concert marks another chapter in the enduring relationship between Gary, Music Museum and Manila Genesis Entertainment and Management, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Manila Genesis has produced 104 Gary V concerts at Music Museum to date—a remarkable milestone for an artist and venue that have shared so many memorable nights.

And there’s a reason Gary keeps coming back.

Unlike the massive scale of the Araneta Coliseum and MOA Arena, Music Museum puts audiences just a few feet away from the action. Every move, note, story and burst of Pure Energy is right there. It’s intimate, spontaneous and interactive—and with Gary, no two nights are ever quite the same.

The return comes after a busy stretch for the OPM icon.

Following his six-show “Pure Energy: One Last Time” concert series in 2024, Gary continued performing overseas, touring Australia, New Zealand and the United States for Filipino audiences.

He also released a new version of his hit “Babalik Ka Rin,” arranged by Homer Flores for Sendwave, and launched his podcast “Unshaken With Gary V” in partnership with iHeart Radio, where he has welcomed guests including Toni Gonzaga, Michael V, Coco Martin, Julia Montes, Kim Atienza and Martin Nievera.

His contribution to Philippine music was also recently recognized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, which named him a recipient of the SUDI National Music Awards.

Gary had made it clear during his December 2024 farewell concerts that while he was stepping away from massive solo shows, he was never saying goodbye to performing.

“Back At The Museum” proves just that. It brings Gary back to a smaller room and a closer audience, but with the same Pure Energy.

Directed by Paolo Valenciano with musical direction by Mon Faustino, the concert runs on October 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31, with proceeds benefiting the Shining Light Foundation.