Bizman held for posing as cop, threatening traffic enforcers in Parañaque

By Jean Fernando

A 28‑year‑old businessman was arrested after posing as a police officer and challenging traffic enforcers to a fistfight following a road rage incident in Parañaque City on Monday night, August 17.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Kim,” was apprehended at around 8:20 p.m. near the corner of Doña Soledad Avenue and France Street in Barangay Don Bosco.

Police said the suspect was initially involved in a road rage incident in which he allegedly chased another motorist while shouting offensive and insulting remarks.

He later stopped near five traffic enforcers, claimed to be a police officer, and confronted them.

Authorities reported that the suspect, who allegedly smelled of alcohol, stepped out of his Suzuki Jimny and challenged the enforcers to a fistfight, hurling vulgar remarks despite their attempts to calm him.

The traffic enforcers restrained him until officers from the Don Bosco Police Sub‑Station arrived.

The motorist involved in the earlier road rage incident also arrived and identified the suspect.

Verification showed that the suspect failed to present a police identification card, badge, or any official document to support his claim of being a police officer.

He now faces charges for alleged violations of Article 177 (Usurpation of Authority), Article 151 (Disobedience to a Person in Authority), Article 287 (Unjust Vexation), and Article 155 (Alarms and Scandals) of the Revised Penal Code, along with grave threats.