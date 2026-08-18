Metro cities offer free doxycycline vs leptospirosis amid flooding

By Hannah Nicol and Richielyn Canlas

Amid continued flooding caused by persistent rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat), several cities in Metro Manila are providing free doxycycline to help protect residents against leptospirosis.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Mandaluyong City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit said it had already prepared and distributed doxycycline to all health centers as part of its preparations against leptospirosis following possible exposure to floodwater.

However, it reminded residents not to take doxycycline without proper medical advice, noting that prophylaxis may be necessary for some individuals exposed to floodwater, but they must first be assessed by a health professional before taking the medication.

For adults, doxycycline is available at health centers for patients who meet the criteria for prophylaxis. For children aged eight years and below, different medications and dosing are required, so consultation with a doctor or health center is advised.

Pregnant women are also advised to consult a doctor before taking any medication.

It advised residents not to self-medicate, noting that the appropriate medication and dosage depend on their age, condition, and type of exposure to floodwater.

The Makati City government also announced that its health centers will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, where residents exposed to floodwater may avail of free doxycycline.

The medicine is available at barangay health centers, the Palanan 24/7 Primary Health Care Facility, and Ospital ng Makati.

Mayor Nancy Binay reminded residents to seek medical consultation within 72 hours of exposure to floodwater.

In Caloocan and Navotas cities, health centers remained open to assist residents exposed to floodwater, with free medicines available. The Caloocan City Health Department offices were open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., while six health centers in Navotas remain open until 5 p.m.

In Malabon and Valenzuela, residents exposed to floodwater were advised to seek medical consultation. Malabon residents may visit the nearest regular or Super Health Center, while Valenzuela City’s Health Office and all health centers are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), leptospirosis is a bacterial disease caused by Leptospira bacteria, which can be transmitted through contact with the urine of infected animals, particularly rats.

People may become infected by wading through contaminated floodwater, especially with open wounds, consuming contaminated food or water, or when contaminated water comes into contact with the eyes, nose, or mouth.

It noted that leptospirosis can cause damage to the kidneys, brain, and liver if left untreated. It advised those who develop a fever lasting for two days to immediately seek consultation at the nearest health facility.