3,372 families evacuated as monsoon rains batter QC

By Trixee Rosel

A total of 3,372 families have been evacuated in Quezon City as persistent rains raised flooding and landslide concerns in several areas Tuesday, Aug. 18.

As of 10 a.m., 11,270 individuals from 31 barangays were staying in 52 designated evacuation centers in areas vulnerable to flooding or possible landslides.

The Quezon City government said the evacuation sites were established as a precautionary measure to ensure the safe and immediate relocation of residents from areas facing possible hazards.

The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (QCDRRMD) provided partition tents at an evacuation area in Barangay Tatalon to help organize the facility and provide safer spaces for evacuees.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City Department of Engineering (QCDE) and Department of Sanitation and Cleanup Works of Quezon City (DSQC) conducted clearing operations from Monday night until Tuesday morning along G. Araneta Avenue corner Kaliraya Street in Barangay Tatalon.

The teams removed garbage and debris to keep drainage systems clear and prevent blockages that could cause or worsen flooding.

The clearing operations were conducted in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The city government said it would continue clearing and response operations with concerned agencies to address the effects of flooding in various parts of the city.

Residents needing emergency assistance may contact the Quezon City Helpline at 122.