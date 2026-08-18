‘Girl Power’: Eala, Centeno named PSA’s Top Achievers for July

Tennis darling Alex Eala served up aces, while billiards whiz Chezka Centeno knocked down solids and stripes with cold efficiency as they led a sterling campaign for Philippine athletes in the month of July.

Eala, the 21-year-old lefty whose impressive court skills and lovely personality made her a global icon, continued to make her mark and delivered a performance to remember in Wimbledon.

She made history as the first Philippine player in the Open era to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam in London. Highlight of this achievement was the royal upset of defending champion Iga Swiatek in Round 3, 7-6 (9), 6-2, which earned raves not only from Filipinos but also the sport’s icons and foreign experts.

Eala’s feat at Wimbledon served as an appetizer for further history in the next tournament, the DC Open in Washington. She kicked off her campaign with back-to-back reversals over Paris Olympics gold medalist Quinweng Zheng of China and defending champion Leylah Fernandez of Canada to reach the quarterfinals just before July ended.

Centeno, for her part, reaffirmed the country’s status as the hotbed of global pool as she added the title in the WPA Women’s 8-Ball World Championship in Green Bay, Wisconsin to her colelction.

The 27-year-old Centeno beat grizzled veteran Kelly Fisher of Great Britain, 9-6, to start her reign as 8-ball queen

She previously ruled as world 10-ball titleholder twice (2003 and 2025) and shared the mixed team gold in the WPA Teams 10-Ball World Championship with fellow world champions Rubilen Amit and Carlo Biado and fast-rising Jeffrey Roda last February.

For their accomplishments, Eala and Centeno are feted as the top achievers of the Philippine Sportswriters Association for the seventh month of 2026.

Joining them in the honor roll were pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, young weightlifter Alexsandra Diaz, the Manila and Sagay Pony baseball teams, jiu-jitsu queen Annie Ramirez, and the Philippine Volcanoes.

Olympian Obiena topped two competitions in July – Raiffeisen Austrian Open at 5.75m and Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting auf dem Domplatz in Germany at 5.76m – while posting a season-best record of 5.85m in his runner up finish at Meeting Madrid in Spain.

Following the footsteps of her aunt, Rio Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, Alexsandra Diaz captured three gold medals while breaking two world records at the IWF World Youth Weightlifting Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Alexsandra dominated the women’s 48kg play with golden lifts in clean and jerk (new mark of 98kgs), snatch (77kgs) and total (new standard of 175kgs)

Jay-R Colonia took home the clean and jerk gold with 140kgs to go with silvers in snatch (109kgs) and total (249kgs).

Young batters scored a golden double with Manila reigning supreme in the premier 18-under division of the Pony International Softball World Series in McAllen, Texas, at the expense of the United States’ Pride Elite, 8-1, and Sagay winning the 14-under after turning back Mexico’s RXII Kino, 4-2.

A two-time world champion, Ramirez ruled the adults’ female 57-kg division at the 10th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, marking her third triumph overall in the continental meet.

The Volcanoes, meanwhile, repeated as champions of the Asia Rugby Unions Cup in Nonthaburi, Thailand after dishing out an unbeaten run capped by a 39-18 win over Malaysia in the finals.