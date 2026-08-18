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Newly built dike in Tarlac City damaged by strong water current

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
DPWH officials inspect the damaged dike in Zone 1, Barangay San Isidro, Tarlac City. (Photo from DPWH)

By Liezle Basa Iñigo

Residents in Tarlac City were alarmed after a newly built dike in Zone 1, Barangay San Isidro, Tarlac City was damaged and partially breached Monday morning due to strong water currents.

The DPWH Tarlac 1st District Engineering Office immediately inspected the area to assess the situation and what could be necessary measures.

A sandbagging activity was immediately conducted as a temporary measure to prevent further damage to the dike.

This will also help protect nearby residential areas from possible flooding and further overflow.

DPWH personnel continue to monitor the condition of the dike and the surrounding area for any developments.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions from authorities.

 

 

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