ALS students stab schoolmates in Negros

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY — A revenge dispute led to the stabbing of two Grade 12 students by two learners under the Alternative Learning System (ALS) near a school in Barangay Aguisan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental, on Tuesday, August 11.

Police said the incident stemmed from a previous commotion involving the younger brother of one suspect and a teenage group.

The 15‑year‑old ALS student confronted a 17‑year‑old victim outside the school after lunch, challenging him to a fistfight. When the victim ignored him, the suspect punched him.

The tension escalated when the suspect’s 14‑year‑old brother, also an ALS student, stabbed the victim with a ballpen. The victim’s 16‑year‑old companion tried to intervene but was also stabbed in the hand.

The older victim sustained injuries to the neck, chest, and back and is now recovering in a hospital.

Corporal Cristel Estonina of the Women and Children Protection Desk said the younger suspect had told his older brother about the earlier commotion, prompting the latter to retaliate.

However, investigators clarified that the two victims were not involved in the prior dispute.

Both suspects are now under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), pending the decision of the victims’ families on whether to file charges.

Authorities have since tightened security in the area, while the school stressed that the stabbing occurred outside campus premises and assured that safety measures inside remain in place.