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Metro Manila cities halt Aug. 13 classes as habagat rains persist

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
People walk through floodwaters along a street in Binakayan, Kawit, Cavite, on Sunday, Aug, 9, as heavy rains continue to affect the area. (Contributed photo)

By Diann Calucin

Several Metro Manila cities and Bulacan towns suspended all classes at all levels for Thursday, Aug. 13, as rains continued to affect the region, with local governments announcing the suspensions at different times.

Valenzuela was among the first to announce the suspension on Wednesday night, Aug. 12. Mayor Wes Gatchalian said in a lighthearted post, “Nauna na ako,” which drew a wave of positive reactions from netizens.

Marikina and Malabon also announced on Wednesday night the suspension of classes for Thursday.

In Marikina, the announcement came after the Marikina River reached first alarm at 9:27 p.m. on Aug. 12, prompting the city government to closely monitor the river and flood-prone areas.

In Bulacan, suspensions for Thursday were also announced on Wednesday night in Malolos City, Paombong, Balagtas, Obando, Hagonoy, and Calumpit.

By Thursday morning, more Metro Manila cities announced the suspension of afternoon classes at all levels, including Taguig, Pasay, Paranaque, Pasig, Mandaluyong, Makati, Caloocan, Quezon City, San Juan, and Manila.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities also advised residents to remain alert for thunderstorms as weather conditions remained unsettled across the region.

The suspensions covered public schools, with some local governments also including private schools in their advisories.

The suspensions came as the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) continued to bring rains over Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Local governments continued to monitor flood-prone communities, waterways, and other areas vulnerable to prolonged rainfall. (With reports from Manila Bulletin Metro Team)

 

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