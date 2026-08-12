Abra sinks Bulacan, maintains North top spot

Streaking Abra Solid North routed Bulacan, 110-84, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, to tighten its hold of the top spot in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Batangas City Coliseum

Powered by Dave Ildefonso, the Abra Weavers led as far as 57-25 before cruising to their 17th straight win and a 19-1 record in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

Abra, the defending national champion, paces San Juan (16-2), Caloocan (17-3) and Ilagan Isabela (13-7) in the chase for playoff spots in the North division.

Ildefonso, the reigning MVP, posted 23 points, spiked by three triples, 7 assists and 2 rebounds to capture his fifth straight SportsPlus best player honors.

Alfred Batino supported with 13 points and 6 rebounds; Raven Gonzales, last year’s top rookie, contributed 13 points and 4 rebounds; Jake Figueroa chalked up 10 points, 7 assists, 5 steals and 4 rebounds; and 6-foot-8 Drex Delos Reyes contributed 10 points plus 2 rebounds.

The Weavers dominated both boards, 57-25, and exploited this advantage to dump the Kuyas, 72-26, in the paint, 72-26.

Bulacan slipped to 5-16 despite Benedict Benedictos’ 29 points, which were spiked by nine triples, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds, and is in grave danger of missing even the play-in for the 7th and 8th playoff spots among the teams ranked 7th to 10th after the eliminations.

The Kuyas also drew 12 points and 7 rebounds from Andrei Acop, as well as 12 points plus 2 assists from Jeremy Cruz.

The tournament returns to the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province on Thursday, featuring games between Manila and Marikina at 3 p.m., Paranaque and Quezon Province at 5 p.m., and Pasig and Negros at 7 p.m.