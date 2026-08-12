It’s another hill to climb for Alex Eala

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala will be tested to the max once again after landing in the bottom half of the draw at the Cincinnati Open in Ohio, which fires off on Friday, Aug. 14 (Philippine time).

The 21-year-old Filipina secured an opening-round bye after being seeded 17th in the WTA 1000 tournament, which serves as a prelude to the season’s final Grand Slam, the US Open, set later this month.

Eala awaits the winner between Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Magda Linette – two players whom she has previously faced.

Eala played against Ruse in their first and only meeting at the 2024 US Open third qualifying round, where the Filipina lost in three sets.

The world No. 20 has also won her last two meetings with Linette, winning their Round of 32 clash at the 2026 Miami Open and their quarterfinal encounter at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

Eala, however, dropped their first two encounters at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open and the 2025 Nottingham Open.

A potential showdown against reigning Wimbledon champion and sixth seed Linda Noskova also awaits Eala deeper into the draw, while other notable players in her bracket are two-time Grand Slam finalist Amanda Anisimova, No. 27 Clara Tauson, No. 15 Sorana Cirstea and third seed Jessica Pegula.

Ranked No. 20 in the world, Eala is riding the momentum of her breakthrough WTA Tour title at the Mubadala DC Open last week and her fourth-round finish at the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada early this week.