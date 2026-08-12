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Cop arrested after resort shooting leaves two dead in Cavite

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities respond to a shooting incident that left a cop and a civilian dead and another officer wounded in Magarondon on Aug. 12. (Photo from Cavite PPO)

By Carla Bauto Dena

CAVITE – A police officer was arrested in Maragondon following a resort shooting that killed a fellow cop and a civilian, and left another officer wounded early Wednesday, Aug. 12.

According to the Cavite Police Provincial Office (Cavite PPO), the shooting erupted around 1:30 a.m. in the parking area of a resort after an argument broke out among those involved.

The confrontation escalated into gunfire, leaving two dead and one wounded.

Responding personnel from the Maragondon Municipal Police Station arrested the suspect, an officer assigned to the Trece Martires Component City Police Station.

Authorities recovered two pistols from the scene, which were turned over for documentation and forensic processing.

The Cavite PPO said the circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.

As an immediate measure, the Maragondon police chief was relieved of his post pending the probe.

Cavite PPO director Col. Ariel R. Red assured the public that the investigation will be handled objectively despite the involvement of police personnel.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. extended condolences to the victims’ families and vowed a thorough investigation, stressing that the PNP will respect due process while ensuring accountability.

 

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