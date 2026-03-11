BasketballHeadlinesSports

PBA, Gilas in good hands with young talents, says Pingris

2 Min Read
Marc Pingris (PBA Images)

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

 

PBA great Marc Pingris is impressed with the young guns of the league after playing with them during the RSJ Game in the All-Star weekend in Candon City, Ilocos Sur.

The retired PBA and Gilas Pilipinas forward actually believes the league is in good hands given the talent that he had seen from the young players, who he said could even qualify to join the national team.

“Marami akong nakikitang malalaki, maliligsay, magagaling. So, pagbutian talaga nila dahil sana hindi lang yung goal nila na maglaro sa PBA. Sana yung goal nila is makapag-tryout minsan or makapaglaro sa Gilas,” said Pingris.

Having played in the PBA for 15 years and also becoming a mainstay with the national team during his prime, Pingris certainly knows how it takes to have a long career in basketball.

And he did show that he can still keep up with younger guys of the league even at the age of 44 when he along with fellow greats Willie Miller, Arwind Santos and Ranidel de Ocampo participated in the All-Star Weekend.

“Katulad na sinabi ko kanina, magpalakas sila ng katawan. Kasi maraming mga player dyan talagang pinaghahandaan itong mga ganitong liga, sa PBA, di ba? Malay mo naman, balang araw, ma-invite sila sa Gilas naman,” said Pingris.

“Iyon ang pinaka-masaya talaga dahil kahit sabihin mong medyo walang sweldo dito is… well sa amin dati, sa amin. Pag binigay mo yung best mo, tapos hindi mo nilalaro yung pangalan mo sa likod kundi yung pangalan sa dibdib mo, yung Pilipinas. Ang sarap na yung pakiramdam,” he added.

