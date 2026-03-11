Ateneo escapes UST to take second win

Game on Sunday

(Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium)

8 a.m. – UP vs Ateneo

Ateneo De Manila University bounced back into the win column with a 10–9 victory over the University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday, March 11, at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium in Malate, Manila, marking their second win in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Men’s Baseball tournament.

The Blue Eagles erupted for a seven-run fourth inning and held strong over the final five innings to improve to a 2–2 win-loss record, securing a provisional third-place spot in the tournament, which is held in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission.

Joaquin Mariano sparked the Ateneo offense after drawing a walk and eventually scoring on a series of UST miscues. From there, the Blue Eagles took advantage of smart baserunning and timely hits from Daniel Fabella, Anton Odulio, and Mariano to build a seven-run lead. Mariano capped the inning with his only hit of the game—a double to center field—that brought home Zane Prades, Odulio, and Angelo Bernardo.

“Ang pinag-usapan talaga naming coaches ay nagkaka-problema talaga kami sa pitching rotation. Eh ngayon, talagang binuhos namin ngayon, kasi kailangan talaga namin ng panalo eh. Talagang ginamit na rin namin ang mga beterano namin, kumbaga, first inning pa lang, parang ninth inning na. Parang wala kaming relax kumbaga,” said head coach Pepe Jose.

On the mound, Joshua De Juras took over from Mikaelo Osorio, helping to keep the Golden Sox off the scoreboard for six innings. Osorio earned the win, allowing four earned runs on four hits while striking out six, while De Juras secured the save, giving up two earned runs on four hits.

“Ang sabi lang namin sa mga bata ay kailangan talaga naming mag-training nang mag-training; kailangan talaga naming magkaroon ng oras para sa training. Medyo nahihirapan ‘yung iba dahil nga sa school, pero hangga’t kakayanin, mag-training kami sa high school. Yung mga hindi nakarating nang maaga, tinutukan namin sa hapon,” Jose added.

Ateneo will face the University of the Philippines in a rescheduled game on Sunday at 8 a.m., still at the Rizal Memorial venue.

UST drew first blood in the matchup, scoring four runs across the third and fourth innings, highlighted by right fielder Mark Joseph Cabase, who collected both of his hits and drove in four RBIs during that stretch. However, the Golden Sox went scoreless in the final four innings, handing the victory to Ateneo.

Three pitchers saw action for UST, but it was Irvin Llave who absorbed the loss after surrendering the decisive Ateneo runs in the seventh inning.

The Golden Sox close the first round with a 1–4 win-loss record.